OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.98

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)
