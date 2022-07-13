OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.98

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

