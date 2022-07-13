Omnicom Group (OMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. 5,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.