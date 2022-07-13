Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.23

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.87. Olympus shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 54,404 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympus Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

