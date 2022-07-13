OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 3.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,893. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.