OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.55 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $67,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,293. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

