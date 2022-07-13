OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

