ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.65 or 0.99876114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00039930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

