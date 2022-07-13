Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

