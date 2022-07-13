North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,340. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,883.30. Insiders acquired 634,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,733 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

