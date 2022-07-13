Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average of $259.81. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.35.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

