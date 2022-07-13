Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) vs. Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Starry Group alerts:

This table compares Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.95 $10.51 billion $2.94 9.69

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Starry Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.57%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Volatility & Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -143.92% 3.23% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.77% 13.61% 5.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Starry Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.