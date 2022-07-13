NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

