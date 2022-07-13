NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NetApp by 110.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 155,527 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 251,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 87,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

