Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.