Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.
IVV opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
