Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $69,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after buying an additional 1,199,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.