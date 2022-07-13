Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $69,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after buying an additional 1,199,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.
SRLN stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.18.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.