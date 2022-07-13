Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $3.43 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IJJ stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

