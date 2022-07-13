Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,525 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

