Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.27.

