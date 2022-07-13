Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

