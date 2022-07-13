National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.17% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

