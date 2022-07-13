National Bankshares Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,284. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.89 and a one year high of C$40.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.45.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.