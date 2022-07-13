National Bank Financial Cuts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

