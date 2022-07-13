My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $783,184.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,924 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

