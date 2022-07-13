MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 11,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

