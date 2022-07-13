Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

