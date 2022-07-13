Monavale Price Tops $1,220.43 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Monavale has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $1,220.43 or 0.06255000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 145.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00027890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00246653 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.