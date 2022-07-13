Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.