Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. 5,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

