Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.25% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

