Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 310,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,189,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,701 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

