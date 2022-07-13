Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

