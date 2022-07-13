Michael Wager Purchases 10,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) insider Michael Wager acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,011,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

