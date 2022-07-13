MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 68,547 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 216.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

