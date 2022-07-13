Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

