Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.69

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.