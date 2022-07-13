Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.69

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

