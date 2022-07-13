Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

