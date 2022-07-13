Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

