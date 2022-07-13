Marlin (POND) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.