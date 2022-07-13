Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 280

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.29) to GBX 301 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 305 ($3.63) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 322 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

