Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.15

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.15 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 170.67 ($2.03). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 175.25 ($2.08), with a volume of 10,992 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of £91.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.97%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

