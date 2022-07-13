MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 512 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.