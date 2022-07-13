Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

