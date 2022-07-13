Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Luvu Brands had a return on equity of 67.48% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

