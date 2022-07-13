Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 730,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.