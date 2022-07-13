Lossless Reaches Market Cap of $9.21 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Lossless has a market cap of $9.21 million and $488,274.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00101023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00171263 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

