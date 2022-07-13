Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

