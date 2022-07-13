Lobstex Price Up 19.2% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

