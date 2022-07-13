Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 1,297.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,196. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

