Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

