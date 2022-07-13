Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

